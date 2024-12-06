Utah woman arrested after allegedly drugging husband’s drink

By Michael Martin

VERNAL, Utah (KSTU) — Vernal Police say they have arrested a Utah woman after she allegedly drugged her husband’s drinks in an effort to kill him. 58-year-old Keri Denise Kelsey was arrested on December 4 for the alleged crime.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, they were first alerted to the case on December 2 after the victim was already in the intensive care unit for several days. One officer spoke to a witness who identified the victim’s wife, Keri Kelsey, as having told them she crushed up Trazadone and put it in the victim’s drink.

Another witness told investigators about confronting Keri about her putting substances in the victim’s drinks. Detectives would write, “The witness reported that Keri admitted to them that she did put some of her daughter’s medication in the victim’s alcohol bottles to help him sleep.”

When investigators spoke to the victim he stated that Keri had made him at least 2 drinks the night before he was taken to the hospital. According to the victim, he had started drinking in the afternoon and shortly thereafter reported, “things started getting weird.”

The victim also stated that he did not consume more alcohol than he typically drinks.

On December 4, Keri was interviewed by officers at the Vernal City Police Department. During that interview police say Keri admitted to crushing up approximately 5 prescription medication pills and putting them in the victim’s Jagermeister. Keri also told police she did when the victim was outside so he wouldn’t know what she had done.

Keri Kelsey also allegedly told police the medication was a blood pressure medication used for anxiety. According to Kelsey, the victim had willingly taken two of the pills in the past in an attempt to sleep.

Keri Denise Kelsey is now facing charges of surreptitious administering of certain substance. It is a felony.

