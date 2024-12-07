Sergeant rescues dog from road and reunites him with family

By WDJT Staff

RACINE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A sergeant with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office found a dog in the road and brought him to receive medical attention on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the sergeant was driving near Washington and Raynor around 5:30 p.m. when he saw what appeared to be a dead dog in the middle of the road.

The sergeant got out of his vehicle and went to attend to the dog and realized the dog was still alive.

The sheriff’s office says the sergeant made arrangements and personally drove to get the dog care at the Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center in Somers.

The dog is Tato, a 2-year-old corgi/blue heeler mix. Tato’s injuries were not life threatening, but the sheriff’s office says the dog has a long road to a full recovery.

The sheriff’s office notified the owners of Tato, and they are all now happily reunited.

A GoFundMe has been started for Tato’s recovery by the family.

