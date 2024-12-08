Outdoor Latino Minnesota is teaching skiing to a whole new community

By Ary Mendoza

Click here for updates on this story

MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota (WCCO) — Outdoor spaces in Minnesota have suffered from a lack of diversity. Outdoor Latino Minnesota is working to change that, by offering ski lessons at Three Rivers Park in Maple Grove.

“What a like about the event is that you don’t even have to be good at skiing but you can still enjoy skiing. It’s really lovely to enjoy skiing and just getting out of the house in winter,” said attendee Lucia Rosso. “Falling and making mistakes is part of learning, and if you fall that’s meant that you are trying, we are just so lucky and thankful for Three Rivers and Outdoor Latino MN to help us here.”

“It’s a huge community event is just about people getting outside and having fun, recreating and just enjoying outdoors. We’re Minnesotans, let’s take full advantage of Minnesota winter,” said Dominic Ray, Operations Supervisor at Three Rivers Park District. “We got everybody else enjoying cross country ski trails, we have 2km of trails open right now.”

“I like the hill when going really fast down is just feels nice,” said another attendee.

“I love that there are people from all around the community here there is a little bit of everybody,” said Rachel Cagle. “Its a great way to come together and do something from Minnesota culture but with people from all kinds of cultures.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.