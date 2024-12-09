Concrete falls from railroad bridge, hits SUV, injuring driver in Baltimore

By Greg Ng and Tori Yorgey

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Concrete fell from a railroad bridge Sunday morning, hitting an SUV and injuring its driver, Baltimore officials told 11 News.

Officials said police and emergency crews were called to the bridge in the 500 block of North Point Road around 11:28 a.m.

Fire officials said debris from the underside of the North Point Road bridge fell on the vehicle.

Police said the woman driving the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials said they are handing the incident over to Amtrak, which owns the bridge, and the Office of Emergency Management, which will assess it for structural integrity.

“We wanted to get out the message that this is not a collapse. I know that we’re all very sensitive around this in Baltimore,” Baltimore City fire spokesman John Marsh told 11 News. “This was just part of the concrete under part of the bridge that fell down onto the car. The timing was awful, but that’s what we’re working right now to see the structural integrity of the bridge.”

By Sunday evening, traffic was passing under the bridge with one lane in each direction on the eastbound side of the road. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said the westbound side will remain closed until noon Monday.

The Maryland Transit Administration told 11 News there is no impact on MARC service following the incident. 11 News reached out to Amtrak with several questions but has not received a response yet.

