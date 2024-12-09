H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing: A Celebration of Community and Giving Back

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — This Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the heart of Houston will beat a little brighter as thousands of residents gather at the NRG Yellow Lot for the highly anticipated H-E-B Feast of Sharing. This cherished annual event combines the magic of the holiday season with a heartfelt mission to give back, bringing joy, warmth, and nourishment to families across the city. For over three decades, H-E-B has made it its mission to spread holiday cheer through its Feast of Sharing initiative, and this year is no exception. The event promises to be a festive drive-thru experience, offering 5,000 holiday meal boxes and 20,000 freshly prepared hot meals, ensuring no one leaves empty-handed. It’s a day where families, neighbors, and communities come together—not just for food, but for an unforgettable celebration of unity and gratitude. No Registration? No Problem! In keeping with the spirit of accessibility, this is a first-come, first-served event. There’s no need to register—just arrive in your vehicle and enjoy the convenience of a seamless drive-thru experience. Patrons will be greeted by the delicious aromas wafting from the onsite H-E-B Mobile Kitchen, where dedicated H-E-B Partners (employees) will be cooking up a storm. Add to that the vibrant beats of a live DJ and a few surprise elements, and you’ve got the recipe for an extraordinary day! Event Details • When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 (Rain or Shine) • Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. • Where: NRG Yellow Lot, 9051 S. Main Street, Houston, TX 77054

A Legacy of Giving Since its inception in 1989, the Feast of Sharing has blossomed into a tradition that extends far beyond Houston, with events held in more than 34 cities across Texas and Mexico. Over the years, H-E-B has served over 250,000 meals annually, thanks to the tireless efforts of more than 375,000 volunteers. Together, they’ve helped provide nearly 4 million meals—a testament to H-E-B’s unwavering commitment to combating hunger and fostering community connections. This initiative is more than just a holiday meal; it’s part of H-E-B’s year-round Hunger Relief Program, which donated an astounding 33 million pounds of food to families in need last year alone. Since 1982, the program has distributed over one billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico, cementing H-E-B’s role as a leader in the fight against food insecurity. Join the Celebration Whether you’re receiving a meal or simply lending your voice to the celebration, the Feast of Sharing is a beautiful reminder of the power of community. Media representatives are encouraged to join the festivities and capture the sights, sounds, and stories of this monumental event, which highlights the best of Houston’s giving spirit. So, Houston Style Magazine readers mark your calendars, gather your family, and head to the NRG Yellow Lot to be part of an experience that feeds both the stomach and the soul. This December 14, let’s come together to celebrate, uplift, and share the joy of the season—one meal at a time. For more info, visit HEB.com

