Watsonville Community Hospital victims of a cyberattack, been offline for days

Published 11:06 AM

By Ricardo Tovar

    WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — Watsonville Community Hospital says the computer network outage that’s been crippling the hospital since last week was caused by a cyberattack.

Right now, the hospital’s network remains offline. The outage forced hospital staff to go back to doing things on paper.

So far, the hospital says their internal investigation has not found that any personal information was compromised in any way during the attack.

The hospital continues to provide emergency, inpatient, and outpatient care but cautions patients they may experience delays.

They anticipate the network outage may continue for at least several more days.

