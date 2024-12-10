Milby High School student hit and killed by train, HISD confirms

By Rosie Nguyen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A pedestrian hit and killed by a Union Pacific train on Monday morning was a Milby High School student, Houston ISD confirmed to ABC13.

“The Milby HS community has suffered a tragic and unfortunate loss. This morning a Milby student was involved in a fatal accident near campus. HISD’s Crisis Response team has responded to the school to provide support to students and staff and communications have been sent to Milby HS families,” the district said in a statement.

Houston Police said around 7:30 a.m., a 15-year-old boy tried crossing in front of a slow-moving Union Pacific train, according to information provided by witnesses. The student was hit about 1/5 mile down from where the caution arms went down.

First responders pronounced the teenager dead at the scene. Right now, investigators said they don’t have reason to believe there was foul play and called the incident “accidental.” Sgt. Bill Elsbury said they are waiting on Union Pacific to provide video from inside the train to get a better idea of what happened.

“It was terrible. Any time we lose a child or juvenile, I can’t imagine anything worse,” Elsbury said.

The scene is located on Broadway near Elvera, right next to the school. It’s just south of Harrisburg and not far from the Port of Houston in the Pecan Park neighborhood.

Parents and neighbors told ABC13 the deadly incident is part of an issue they’ve been reporting about for years. They said the train often comes through in the morning when students are walking to school and to avoid being late for class, some will get dangerously close to it.

According to data obtained by 13 Investigates, there has been two other incidents in the last 12 months where someone has complained to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration about pedestrians climbing on, over, or through train cars at the same location where the student was killed today.

“My heart is just pounding for the family, especially with this happening so close to Christmas. They need to put a bridge somewhere or don’t (let the train) pass when they’re getting out of school or going into school,” David, who lives down the street, said. “They’re just young kids. This is going to happen again if they keep on letting the train coming through right there in the morning.”

“We have to do something about this, because all of the high schools usually start at 8:30 a.m. This is one of the few schools that starts at 7:50,” said one parent who asked not to share their identity, due to fear of retaliation.

In a statement, Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia wrote in part, “I am all too familiar with these train tracks, which fuel the regional economy but too often put the health and safety of East End residents at risk. That is why I have prioritized partnering with the City and federal government to build new grade separations to create a safer environment.”

A representative for Union Pacific sent a statement to ABC13 that said, “Our hearts go out to the family of a teenager who was struck and killed today in Houston. Union Pacific is investigating and cooperating with the community.”

