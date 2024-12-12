In wake of UHC CEO murder, older Floridians putting off medical care due to other costs

By Joe Gorchow

MIAMI (WFOR) — The recent murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson brought with it a flood of complaints concerning the health insurance industry in this country.

In some cases, health care executives have promised to do better for the people who are forced to choose between their health and simple things – like putting food on the table.

“I worry about that every day, especially at my age,” Oly Trigo. “We talk about how we can be able to come with funds to be able to go see our doctors.”

As the bills pile up, Trigo has begun prioritizing household and family needs over her health.

“I need to do the roof on my house. They’re saying I have to replace it when there’s nothing wrong with my roof, and they’re increasing my homeowners insurance to $13,000,” she said.

The 60-year-old living in Westchester said she postponed multiple medical appointments in November. She needs a heart flow analysis and a colonoscopy.

“I cannot do my colonoscopy because I don’t have the money because of the deductible. It’s $3,000,” she said.

She’s not alone in delaying care. A study by Harmony Healthcare shows that 26% of Americans plan to put off medical procedures in 2025 due to cost. One in three Americans plan to skip going to the doctor entirely to save money.

“The dangers if that is the issue can become more complex and more serious and life-threatening,” said Dr. Michelle Adibe, a physician at Baptist Health.

The doctor said she understands the tough decisions patients face when balancing health and finances.

“When you come to your doctors early, we can catch these things early, and then we won’t run into the issue of it becoming an extreme financial burden. I’ll be able to get you procedures or medications that may not be costly at that time,” she said.

Adibe suggests checking in with your doctor at least yearly. That’s especially true for younger adults, who she said tend to skip preventive care checkups the most.

“We’re seeing a higher prevalence of diseases like cancer in younger populations. I think we should push the younger population to see their primary care doctor and get screened. Preventative care is fundamental to patient’s well-being and overall health,” she said.

While Trigo willingly sacrifices her health, she said she would never risk that of her two kids at home.

“Their health comes first to me now. If they had an emergency, I would give anything. I would sell my car if I had to,” she said.

Baptist Health and other health systems offer multiple options for patients needing care but who cannot afford the cost. At Baptist Health that help ranges from charitable care to financial assistance programs.

Another solution may be medical credit cards. Those who choose to go that route are urged to read the terms of the agreement to understand the risks and benefits.

