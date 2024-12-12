Officer charged with sexual assault offered to help victim home, she says

By Andrea Lucia

LEWISVILLE, Texas (KTVT) — When the 911 call came in from a woman saying she’d just been sexually assaulted by a police officer, the Lewisville Police Department wasn’t sure who she was talking about.

She said he’d introduced himself only as “Officer Charles.”

Investigators determined Officer Filemon Perez was on duty at the time and had been dispatched to the area for an unrelated noise complaint.

The victim said she’d been walking home after several drinks at a nearby bar and sat down to rest for a moment when she said the uniformed officer approached, asked if she was okay, and said he’d assist her the rest of the way home.

The woman told investigators her father had been a police officer and she “felt safe to trust this officer”. She said she got into his patrol car and directed him to her apartment building. She said, though, he ignored her directions on where to turn in, opting to park at a distance from her building.

She said, he then walked her to her door, told her she was “beautiful”, and asked her for a glass of water.

According to the police report, the victim found the request odd but agreed to fetch him some water. She told investigators, she “was stumbling and actually fell down inside her apartment and the officer made the comment that she was intoxicated.”

Following her into the apartment, he allegedly “grabbed her head and kissed her” began taking off his clothes, and “pushed her onto the bed” where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim says it wasn’t until “the officer heard his radio” that he stopped “because he said he had to go answer the call.”

She said he told her “repeatedly that no one needed to know about this…The last time… in a very stern and authoritative manner.”

Investigators found GPS on Perez’s patrol car and police radio corroborated the victim’s account, showing he parked one building over, walked to where the victim lived, stayed there for roughly half an hour and then left minutes before she called 911.

Perez is now charged with sexual assault and official oppression.

During the victim’s interview with police, she said she knew “not to shower or do anything else” that could compromise evidence because she’d been sexually assaulted before at the age of 16.

