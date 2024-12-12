Video shows suspect stuck in chimney after trying to evade police

By Victoria D

Click here for updates on this story

FALL RIVER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Body camera video from police in Fall River, Massachusetts shows a suspect in a tight spot as he climbed inside a chimney to evade arrest and ended up getting stuck inside.

Police said they had a search warrant for a home on Canal Street Tuesday evening and when they arrived, two suspects fled by climbing onto the roof.

One person allegedly jumped off the roof and onto a car.

The other, 33-year-old Robert Langlias, tried to hide inside the chimney and got stuck. Body camera video from police shows Langlias stuck inside the chimney as first responders worked to rescue him.

The Fall River Fire Department and Fall River Emergency Medical Services were seen on the video removing bricks from the fireplace inside the home to free Langlias.

They eventually managed to get Langlias out of the chimney and he was taken into custody.

“Due to his Santa-antics, Langlias was transported to a local hospital out of precaution and medically cleared,” police said in a statement.

Langlias was charged with possession of Class A drugs and Class B drugs, along with several more charges for outstanding warrants he had. Police did not say what those outstanding warrants were for.

Tanisha Ibay, 32, was also arrested on the scene, “with less theatrics,” police said in a statement. Ibay was charged with possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

Police did not say when either suspect would appear in court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.