Virginia middle schoolers put the Grinch on trial in hands-on learning experience

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A class of Dinwiddie 7th graders recently put the infamous Grinch on trial in an immersive learning activity.

The mock trial took place at the historic Dinwiddie Courthouse, with students playing attorneys, witnesses, and — of course — the Grinch.

“They did a fantastic job,” said Dinwiddie Commonwealth Attorney Amanda Mann, who judged the trial. “This experience has provided them a thorough understanding that they couldn’t have gotten from a book, or a tablet, or anything like that.”

Their teacher, Courtney Massengill, said, “The bare minimum for us should be the SOLs, and we’ve covered that tenfold with this experience.”

“Being able to have an experience like this has sparked my interest, so maybe,” said Lily Booe.

During the months of research and discussion, the students met with Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s investigators to learn about evidence collection and the process of building a case. Additionally, they consulted with lawyers on how to present a case in court and address any of their questions.

