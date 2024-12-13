Wife of man accused of faking his own death files for divorce

By Matt Sinn, Hannah Hilyard

Click here for updates on this story

WATERTOWN, Wisconsin (WISN) — Court records show Emily Borgwardt, the wife of Ryan Borgwardt, has filed for separation claiming the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Ryan Borgwardt, the 45-year-old father and husband from Watertown, faked his own death on Green Lake in August and fled to Eastern Europe to meet up with a woman, according to court documents. The elaborate scheme included flipping his kayak, heading to Canada, and moving money to foreign banks.

Borgwardt returned on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and was immediately arrested. He made his first court appearance the next day and was charged with obstruction.

Emily Borgwardt filed for divorce on Thursday, Dec. 12. The separation petition states the two have been married for 22 years. She is asking for sole custody of their three teenage children. The first hearing will be held in April.

WISN 12 News reached out to the attorney’s office representing Emily who told us only “no comment.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.