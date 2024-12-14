Baltimore Police Department hires former Boise police chief after resignation over past controversy

By JT Moodee Lockman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has appointed Ryan Lee – a former Boise Police Chief who was forced to resign after several complaints – to serve as the Chief of Detectives with the Operations Bureau, officials announced Wednesday.

In their announcement, officials shared that Chief Lee has over 22 years of law enforcement experience and a record of military service. He previously served in leadership roles with the Boise Police Department and the Portland Police Bureau.

However, officials do not mention that Lee resigned from his position as chief in Boise after allegations that he fractured an officer’s neck during an unscheduled training exercise, CBS News Pittsburgh reported.

According to CBS News, Lee was investigated in 2022 after Sgt. Kirk Rush said his neck was broken when the chief tried to demonstrate an unconventional hold.

Sgt. Rush filed a claim in which he detailed how he was running a meeting in October 2021 when Lee grabbed him without warning to demonstrate a neck restraint. Rush’s injuries required surgery, the claim stated.

“Sgt. Rush was unprepared for the force employed by Chief Lee. (He) then proceeded to hold Sgt. Rush’s neck and physically moved Sgt. Rush around the briefing room by the neck,” the claim said.

At the time, Sgt. Rush believed Lee singled him out because he disagreed with the way he ran the department’s K-9 unit, CBS News reported.

According to CBS, Rush preferred the dogs use a “bite and hold” method where the dog bites and hangs on to a suspect, while Lee preferred the “bark and hold” method wherein the dog only bites a suspect if they don’t surrender.

According to Baltimore Police officials, Lee tackled hiring and retention challenges and established long-term policies during his time with the Boise Police Department.

He was hired after a four-month hiring process during which eight candidates were considered, according to police officials.

“He [Chief Lee] brings significant and relevant experience to addressing the challenges in policing. Lee will be taking on a critical role for the department, as we continue to drive historic reductions in violent crime and rebuild trust with the communities we serve,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Chief Lee started his law enforcement career in the Portland Police Bureau in 2000 as a patrol officer and has taken on many roles since, including training instructor, Assistant to the Chief of the Operations Branch, and Assistant Chief of the Services Branch, officials said.

Chief Lee and his wife recently moved to Baltimore City, and he currently serves as a member of the agency. He will be sworn in as colonel after completing certification requirements for the Maryland Police Training Commission.

“My wife and I moved to Baltimore just under a year ago and fell in love with the diverse and vibrant communities, and rich history,” Chief Lee said. “I am deeply humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve the City of Baltimore and work alongside the dedicated men and women of the BPD.”

