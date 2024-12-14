‘You’ll never take my son from me’: Father mourns after 15-year-old boy killed in double shooting

By A.J. Bayatpour

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The father of Emanuel Johnson said his son’s death is especially hard to comprehend because his life began with survival.

Johnson, 15, was shot and killed Thursday night in a double shooting on the city’s northwest side. Friday evening, Johnson’s mother, Noora, said she was too distraught to do an interview, but Johnson’s father, Frederick Jackson, agreed to speak briefly.

During a five-minute interview, Jackson explained Johnson barely survived being born with his twin sister.

“She’s struggling [now] because when Manny was born, they were born by C-section,” Jackson said. “And he almost didn’t make it because she was too big, and he was too small. The umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck, black and blue when he came out.”

Jackson said his son, known to everyone as Manny, grew so much that his size was a subject of the last conversation they had before Thursday’s shooting.

“Seeing him last before he passed, I looked at him and was like, ‘Damn, you’re gonna be taller than me,'” Jackson recalled. “I can’t call you my little boy no more because you’re gonna be bigger than your big brother.'”

Milwaukee police said two teens were shot around 9 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of N. 60th St. and W. Carmen Ave. Police said a 16-year-old was wounded while a 15-year-old died at the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Johnson as the teen who was killed.

Police said they were searching for an unknown suspect of suspects. A neighbor near the scene shared with CBS 58 surveillance video that picked up the sound of a gunshot, then showed an unidentifiable person get into an SUV that fled down the street.

“I have an idea,” Jackson said when asked if he knew who shot his son. “I’m pretty sure they’re afraid and running, and they should be.”

Jackson said his son was dropping off his girlfriend from work when the shooting happened.

Both Jackson and Johnson’s older brother said the teen had interests you’d expect a 15-year-old boy to have. He was into trucks — especially monster trucks — as well as bikes and basketball.

Jackson said Johnson was a student at Riverside High School. Spokespeople for Milwaukee Public Schools did not respond to requests seeking confirmation Friday.

Nearly 24 hours after the shooting, Jackson said his son was his primary source of strength in dealing with the loss. He added that will always be the case.

“He may be gone physically, but you didn’t take him from me,” Jackson said, addressing the shooter. “You took his body, but you didn’t take my son. You’ll never take my son from me.”

Jackson said his son’s ability to survive, along with the memories left behind, meant he’ll continue to see Johnson as someone who’s growing.

“[He grew to be] Bigger than his big sister, bigger than his big brother,” Jackson said. “Just full of joy, laugh, smiles, laughter. It’s something I’ll never forget. I won’t see him grow old, but I’ll never forget him.”

