How common are California tornadoes?

    SCOTTS VALLEY, California (KSBW) — A tornado touching down in Scotts Valley was likely the first time a Californian has heard of one hitting the Golden State.

The National Weather Service says California tornadoes are not that uncommon.

California averages around 11 tornadoes a year. They typically occur in spring and fall.

Their strength has ranged from 0 to 3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

They can occur across the state but are mostly common in the northern half of California.

