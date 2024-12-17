Jimmy John’s employee hospitalized after alleged attack by co-workers

By Mamie Bah

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Jimmy John’s employee is in a hospital bed after allegedly being severely beaten by his co-workers inside the Penn Avenue location in Downtown Pittsburgh.

“It’s horrible, it’s horrible,” said Don Kirkgillums.

According to investigators, it began with a dispute over petting the victim’s service dog.

“Normally, you see a pet, you can get permission,” said John Anthony.

On Monday night, police responded to the sandwich shop. They found the victim was beaten, kicked, stomped and struck with a bicycle tire.

Pittsburgh police say these men are to blame: Tyree Blue-Murphy and Damon Robinson, the victim’s colleagues.

They were located shortly after the incident and allegedly had blood on their clothing and shoes.

“That’s very tragic. I hope that doesn’t happen anymore. I hope people could be good to each other,” said John Anthony.

According to the criminal complaint, Blue-Murphy told police he got into an argument with his co-worker over petting the victim’s service dog.

Robinson said he only got involved after being hit while attempting to break up the fight. However, police say surveillance cameras show the men beating the victim while he lay defenseless.

“I hope that the law is applied [to] the fullest extent because this man is a hardworking man. He came to work every day, and I know the owner of the place, and he was a good employee,” Kirkgillums added.

If you see a dog wearing a harness, vest, or cape, per protocol, assume it’s working. You should not pet or approach a service animal.

In this situation, it’s unclear if the victim’s dog had any identifying attire.

Family and friends tell KDKA-TV that the dog is okay, but the victim is still at the hospital.

