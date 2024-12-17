San Gabriel wig shop owner considers closing for good due to repeat burglaries

By Nicole Comstock

SAN GABRIEL, California (KCAL/KCBS) — The owner of a wig shop in San Gabriel considering closing shop for good after being targeted by burglars on several different occasions in recent months.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects Monday morning as they hurl a metal dumbbell against the glass of Terry’s Wigs before using crowbars to widen a hole in the window.

Margarita Torres, who has been in the business for more than three decades, believes that this time around, the suspects must have visited the store ahead of time, because they went straight for the most expensive wigs when they got inside.

She says that her entire motive behind running the wig shop is to “do good” and “help people,” especially since most of her clientele isn’t just in the market for a new hairstyle.

“I have a passion for doing wigs,” Torres said. “I like helping my customers, especially when they have cancer.”

Despite this, Torres says that she’s been broken into several times in recent months, causing her insurance premium to rise drastically due to repeat claims.

“Almost wanting to close down my business,” she said. “You get scared, because you think what could happen if they come when I’m here.”

She’s demanding a change in the area, raising her voice for all of the business in the San Gabriel Valley falling victim to similar crime.

“Have more police officers coming around the streets,” she said, before noting that she has faith that new Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman should help hold people accountable for their actions. “I have met him. He knows about my situation.”

San Gabriel police have taken a report on the most recent burglary and are investigating the matter. Anyone who knows more is asked to contact them.

