Community reacts to quadruple homicide in Belen

By Corey Howard

Click here for updates on this story

BELEN, New Mexico (KOAT) — Diego Leyva, 16, is behind bars after state police say he killed four of his family members. According to law enforcement, Leyva called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and told dispatchers he killed his entire family.

When first responders arrived at the home, they found the bodies of Leonardo Leyva, 42, Adriana Bencomo, 35, and two minors. Inside the kitchen, deputies also found a pistol.

Before her death, Bencomo served as a volunteer firefighter for the Rio Communities Fire Department.

“Personally, it has been a very difficult time,” Andrew Tabet, fire chief of the city of Rio Communities, said. “It’s been very rough. Take away the fire department. Take away everything. That was my friend.”

The incident impacted many throughout the community, including students and the school district. The Belen Consolidated School released a statement that says, “Our hearts go out to the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by this devastating loss. No words can adequately convey the profound sorrow we feel for this unimaginable tragedy.”

“Any death in the county or the city in our area is very hard,” Tabet said. “Lives were lost, and that’s a very difficult situation.”

Leyva faces four open counts of first-degree murder and is currently booked in the Juvenile Justice Center in Albuquerque.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.