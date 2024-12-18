Daughter of missing Daytona Beach woman says police left her in cold about case for months

By Web staff

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A 57-year-old Daytona Beach woman has been missing for months and her daughter told WESH 2 the police department left her in the cold about the case.

“He did call me today to apologize.” Noel Foraker said Tuesday.

Sharon Marie Cleaveland went missing on Sept. 18.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told WESH 2 the previous detective on the case has been working on it, but he could’ve done a better job communicating with the family and with his higher-ups.

Now he says they’ve dedicated a lot more resources.

“I did appreciate the apology. I am still like upset that three months went by,” Foraker said.

Foraker said her mother is on medications she needs every day.

The department posted on Facebook Tuesday that Cleaveland was last seen at 1105 Hillcrest Drive. She is 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Foraker said her mother’s car, a 2012 Nissan Altima, was last seen at a Walmart on Sept. 19 at 10:41 a.m. on Polynesian Isle Boulevard and 535.

She says she was affectionately known as the “Cat Lady.”

“I want her home. I just want her to be found and whatever happen to her that the people are brought to justice,” Foraker said.

Foraker lives in Michigan, and last spoke to her mother two days before she went missing.

She got a call from a woman her mother helps, who said she hadn’t been home in 24 hours.

“Walmart has video of her car there and a gentleman in the car. My mom, unfortunately, was not seen in the car.”

Foraker learned Tuesday that a local towing company impounded the car.

“I just really want the community to help me to find answers to bring her home. I just can’t get over it’s been three months, and she hasn’t come home, and somebody knows something,” Foraker said.

She says her mother was never alone. She was always with someone.

“I hope that mostly she will be able to come home. It’s been a long three months, and I just, I just want to, some answers. If anybody is holding any information that would find it in their heart to please come forward,” Foraker said.

If you have any information, you can contact the Daytona Beach Police Department or Detective Brown at (386)-671-5249.

