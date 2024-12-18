Kamaka Air cargo plane crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport; 2 deaths confirmed

By Jeremiah Estrada

HONOLULU (KITV) — UPDATE – 12/17, 6 P.M.

Kamaka Air CEO David Hinderland addressed the plane crash with the following statement:

“We are not releasing the names of the pilots until family members have had a chance to process this tragedy. We hope the media will give them the same consideration.

In the meantime, we are making ourselves available to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration for investigation into this accident, and we will also share appropriate information with the media as it is confirmed over the coming hours and days.

At this time we ask for your patience, as you know, the urgency of getting correct information that not only offers a clear understanding of what happened, but to ensure that the information is handled appropriately.”

ORIGINAL – 12/17, 3:30 P.M.

HONOLULU (Island News) — DOT confirmed a Kamaka Air cargo plane crash near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport with two deaths confirmed.

Heavy black smoke was reported from the surrounding areas. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the makai side of the H-1 Freeway. The small plane collided into an abandoned building in that area.

Honolulu Emergency Operations Center is partially activated in response to the incident. The city’s Department of Emergency Management is monitoring the situation including the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Police Department.

Ualena, Aolele and Paiea Street near the airport was closed but has since reopened.

Governor Josh Green released the following statement about the plane crash:

“Shortly after three this afternoon, HDOT responded to a plane crash into an unoccupied building on Ualena Street.

All airport facilities are operational; however, the roads surrounding the plane crash are closed. HDOT is coordinating with airport employees and Terminal 3 occupants to provide safe transportation to areas not needed for the response to the crash.

Jaime’s and my hearts go out to the pilot and passenger and their families as well as to all who have experienced this traumatic event. Services are available to help you process what you have witnessed; call 2-1-1, Aloha United Way, for assistance. Our Department of Transportation team will provide all necessary support to federal officials, whose job it will be to investigate this incident and determine a cause, which may not be known for some time.”

Mayor Rick Blangiardi released the following statement about the plane crash:

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash on Oʻahu this afternoon that claimed the lives of two employees of Kamaka Air. On behalf of the City and County of Honolulu, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those we lost.

This heartbreaking incident reminds us of the dedication and risks taken by those who help keep Hawai‘i’s essential goods moving. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragedy during this incredibly difficult time.

We also extend our gratitude to the first responders who swiftly arrived at the scene to provide assistance. The City stands ready to support Kamaka Air and all those affected in any way we can.”

