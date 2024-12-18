Louisville woman charged with manslaughter after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville woman has been charged with manslaughter after a 1-year-old child died from drugs.

Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 19-year-old Saniya Frazier on Tuesday.

Court records said that back in August, Frazier found a child unresponsive and called for help.

The child was taken to Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where the child died.

Court records say Frazier knowingly left out pills containing fentanyl where the child could access them.

Frazier told police there were five pills in her purse before the incident, but when she checked again there was only one left.

The pills tested positive for fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and fluoro fentanyl, according to court records. Records says the child suffered from acute intoxication from those drugs.

It is unclear what Frazier’s relationship to the child is.

She’s charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter.

