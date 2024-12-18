Man accused of threatening woman with machete after tailgating her on US 41 in Estero

By Rachel Whelan

Click here for updates on this story

ESTERO, Florida (WBBH) — A man was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a machete after a road rage incident.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was tailgating the victim on U.S. 41 for a couple of blocks. The victim turned to Via Rapallo Drive and Via Villagio Parkways.

According to reports, both parties got out of their cars. The victim had a phone in her hands. The suspect had a machete. He then got close to the victim and pointed it at her. The victim screamed. Then, the suspect got back into his jeep and drove away.

When deputies arrived, the victim was able to give deputies information on the suspect and his car. They were able to quickly locate him and identify him as Phillip Zemijewski. He’s now facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Ana Hill, a registered Mental Health Counseling intern at Sunshine State Counseling Center, says road rage is a huge problem in Florida. “I think the core of this problem is that we’re in a hurry,” said Hill. “And road rage is sort of a control mechanism. So that person can try to get to where they’re going faster. It’s a way of comping with the necessity to be somewhere at a demanded time.”

Hill points out that throwing a fit won’t get you anywhere faster, and you never know who you’re driving next to, so when something frustrates you on the road, just let it go.

“If you’re late, it’s OK. It will be resolved. It’s not worth endangering your life or endangering the lives of others,” said Hill.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.