Madison school shooter’s parents ‘continue to cooperate’ with police investigation

MADISON, Wisconsin (WISN) — How 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow got the gun used in Monday’s shooting could determine if anyone else, including her parents, could face any criminal charges.

It’s been more than 48 hours since police said the teenage girl opened fire inside Madison’s Abundant Life Christian School, killing two and injuring six. Investigators said she then died by suicide.

They have not yet disclosed how she accessed the firearm used in the shooting. It’s a crucial detail police are right now investigating, and if their investigation leads them to Rupnow’s home, her parents could potentially face charges.

“Based upon what the facts of the investigation in Madison show, this could be a statute they use in this particular case against the parents,” 12 News legal expert Dan Adams said.

Rupnow’s parents are not currently charged with any crimes, and Adams said it’s too early to draw any conclusions, but he’s referencing the Wisconsin statute that says anyone who “intentionally sells, loans or gives a dangerous weapon” to a child is breaking the law.

“The mere fact there was a firearm in the home does not create criminal liability,” he said. “However, if they allowed the child access, if they intentionally loaned or gave, such as a gift, the child this firearm, and that firearm was used in the shooting, they do have criminal liability.”

It’s a situation we’ve seen play out in other states, like the Michigan parents who are in prison right now for failing to stop their son from shooting and killing four classmates back in 2021.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul pushed questions on the topic to Madison police on Wednesday.

“Their office can speak to any details they can provide and potentially where it’s headed,” Kaul said.

Madison police did not hold any briefings Wednesday, but they did respond to a 12 News email.

“Both parents have been interviewed by detectives, and both continue to cooperate with our investigation,” a police spokesperson wrote. “We have not referred any charges in this case at this time.”

12 News also knocked on Rupnow’s front door, but no one answered.

