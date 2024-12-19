Man arrested after firing “hundreds of rounds” of ammunition in Rio Rancho

By Peyton Spellacy & Sasha Lenninger

Click here for updates on this story

RIO RANCHO, New Mexico (KOAT) — One person is in custody after a standoff with SWAT officers in Rio Rancho overnight.

According to Rio Rancho police, officers were dispatched to Sabana Grande Avenue and State Road 528 for a report of gunshots being fired.

When police arrived, officers heard significant gunfire from different weapons being fired. Officers found the location of the gunfire from the 4100 block of Las Casas Court.

Rio Rancho police say New Mexico State Police and the Albuquerque Police Department air support units helped officers locate the suspect. Officers say the suspect began shooting at the Albuquerque police helicopter.

Officers say “several hundred” rounds of ammunition was shot by the suspect along State Highway 528 and his house.

After several hours, SWAT officers took Eric Brusstar into custody.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.