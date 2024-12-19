Proposed new Philadelphia 76ers arena bills pass final vote Thursday

By Laura Fay, Adam Fox, Dan Snyder, Brandon Goldner

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Eleven bills related to the construction of a proposed new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers in Center City passed a final vote in City Council Thursday.

Each bill required at least nine yes votes to pass. Last week, the bills advanced out of the council’s Committee of the Whole, which includes all council members.

The bills were read after noon, and several passed 12-5. Some who voted against bills to build the arena were in favor of bills to preserve Chinatown.

Unless members who approved the bills last week decided to change their votes, the arena bills had the votes they needed to pass.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, who has expressed support for the arena, is expected to sign the bills into law.

The 11 bills, introduced by Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the arena site, include creating a special services district to mitigate the arena’s effects on the area, approving a $60 million community benefits agreement between the city and the Sixers, creating a new Philadelphia Chinatown Overlay District and more.

Squilla voted for the bills in the committee hearing last week and voted in favor of the bills in Thursday’s hearing.

In a statement, Sixers co-owner David Adelman called City Council’s vote a “critical milestone in the development of 76Place.”

“The leadership that council and the mayor have displayed embodies a greater vision for Philadelphia. They recognize how important this project is for the revitalization of our city,” Adelman’s statement said. “We would also like to give a heartfelt thank you to our many supporters and partners over the past two years for championing this project. Although a lot of work has been done to get here, we know there is much more to do. We look forward to pursuing the remaining approvals to make 76Place a reality.”

IBEW Local 98, the electricians union that has supported the construction, issued a statement as the voting wrapped up:

“On behalf of the 5,500 hardworking members of IBEW Local 98, we want to sincerely thank the members of Philadelphia City Council who ultimately approved 76Place today. We especially want to thank Mayor Parker, Council President Johnson and Councilmember Squilla for their tireless leadership. What a wonderful early Christmas present for the City of Philadelphia! The majority of City Council voted today for progress and a future of limitless opportunities for our city.”

Labor leader Ryan Boyer said the Philadelphia Building Trades looks forward to “making 76Place the envy of the NBA.”

“Thanks to the courage and vision of 12 members of City Council, the City of Philadelphia won the war against the status quo, the enemy of progress,” Boyer, the business manager of the Philadelphia Building Trades, said in a statement.

Long lines formed outside City Hall ahead of the vote, full of supporters and opponents. Later in the morning, a group of protesters against the arena locked arms in the council chamber. Several members of the group were handcuffed as law enforcement led them out of the room.

It’s not clear if those put in handcuffs will face charges.

What is the proposed location of the Sixers’ new arena? The arena site, bound by 10th, 11th, Filbert and Market streets, will replace part of the Fashion District Philadelphia mall and a now-shuttered Greyhound bus terminal.

A news release from the City Council on Wednesday said the Fashion District Mall demolition is set to begin in June 2026 now that legislation has passed. Construction of the arena will begin in August 2028, and 76 Place will open in August 2031.

The plan was strongly supported by local building trades unions but met with resistance from advocates for Chinatown, who protested several times against it.

Chinatown advocates, other groups oppose arena One of the biggest sticking points in the committee hearings was the 30-year community benefits agreement, which some advocates proposed being as much as $100 million larger. Some councilmembers who voted against the arena bill in committee hoped for a $100 million agreement with more funding for programs that would preserve Chinatown.

An independent report released by the city and funded by Sixers owners said that the arena could hurt neighboring Chinatown by indirectly displacing people and small businesses through gentrification and rising prices.

Another report indicated traffic to and from the facility could cause gridlock if too many attendees — more than 40% — drive to events instead of using public transportation or other methods. Some physicians and advocates also expressed concern that traffic could delay patients who need to get to Jefferson Hospital.

In the run-up to the vote, City Council hosted several public hearings, and Parker held several community meetings in neighborhoods across the city.

At an earlier meeting, a councilmember asked the Sixers what the team’s other options would be if the plan did not pass in City Council. Team officials said building an arena in Camden, New Jersey, was the only other viable option.

Earlier this year, New Jersey officials pitched the Sixers on building their new arena on the Camden Waterfront in a deal that included $800 million in tax incentives.

Thursday’s meeting was the last regularly scheduled one of the year. The Sixers said they needed their plans approved by the end of the year to build the arena in time for the 2031-32 season. The team’s lease at the Wells Fargo Center with Comcast Spectacor ends in 2031.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.