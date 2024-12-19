Teen honored nationally for commitment to recycling and giving back

By Robert Boyd

TAMPA, Florida (WFTS) — A Hillsborough County teenager is being recognized for a project that not only saves the environment but helps our furry friends in need.

When Sickles High School sophomore Zach Hartman came up with the plan to turn old stuffed animals into new dog-friendly toys for pets in animal shelters, he figured, why not get his whole student government class involved?

From monkeys to teddy bears to your favorite mouse, Hartman is proud to say he’s recycled more than 5,000 stuffed animals through his non-profit organization, Eco Brothers.

“It gets a lot of people together to do a fun activity that might not even seem like volunteer work even though it is,” said Hartman.

The first step is cleaning the toys and removing any pieces that could cause harm to an animal, like glass or plastic eyes.

Then, it’s time to get out the sewing kits and begin implanting the squeakers.

Hartman said it’s a lot like the movie Toy Story. Instead of ending up in a landfill, they’re doing all they can to find these toys a new home.

“And we’ve been able to inspire other kids and promote recycling,” said Hartman.

Students said it’s uplifting to know that someone who sits right next to them in class is leading such a worthy cause.

“I think it’s really fun and really creative. You don’t get to do this every day,” said one student.

“I think it’s a great idea that Zach can come up with this project to create toys for dogs and that we can all help,” said another student.

“I’ve never done anything like this before and I think it’s such a beautiful opportunity to help others using our skills as a collective group,” said a third student.

Hartman says the best part might be the heartwarming reaction he receives from animal shelters when he drops off the box full of toys.

“These dogs are homeless; they don’t have places to go, and when they are stuck in this area for a small amount of time, there is a little bit of hope and light and happiness in their eyes when they see these toys,” said Hartman.

Hartman’s dedication to helping others and saving the environment also applies to books. Hartman and his brother have distributed more than 225,000 books to 65,000 Hillsborough County School students.

In total, Hartman predicts he’s helped to keep 125,000 pounds of trash out of landfills.

Earlier this year Hartman was even recognized on the national scale.

“I got a scholarship from the National Society of High School Scholars, and I got a $2,000 grant for my work on the environment,” said Hartman.

Then, earlier this week, Hartman followed up that achievement with another distinguished honor: The Congressional Award Silver Medal, which is Congress’ highest honor for civilian youth.

The medal honors youth for their commitment to voluntary public service as well as personal development and physical fitness.

