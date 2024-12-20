2 men who nearly died thank the police officers who saved them

By Samantha Chaney

STOUGHTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Two men who suffered cardiac arrests in separate incidents in the last month had the chance Thursday to thank the Stoughton Police officers who saved their lives.

“I’m just so grateful, you know. I feel more appreciative than I can express,” Jeffrey Geloran said.

“I’m very happy I’m here. It’s not enough, thank you,” said Gene Faynshteyn.

Jeffrey and Gene do not know each other personally, but they now have something very special in common: a second chance at life.

In November, Gene suffered a medical emergency that caused him to roll through a red light on Washington Street. His car was stopped thanks to a good Samaritan.

“She essentially pulled her car in front of Gene’s and was able to stop his vehicle,” Stoughton Lieutenant Timothy Hansler said.

A group of Stoughton police officers were able to reach Gene and save his life.

“I was lucky enough to have a window punch on me and broke the window, got Gene out, and immediately started administering care,” Lt. Hansler said.

In early December, Jeffrey almost died after going into cardiac arrest at work. His co-worker began to provide medical care for him before officer Michael Connolly arrived.

Connolly started chest compressions before using an AED, a defibrillator that helps return a heart to a normal rhythm.

“If you didn’t have an AED there that shocked him twice, he wouldn’t be here right now,” Jeffrey’s coworker said.

“They said, ‘You look pretty good for someone whose heart had stopped that morning,” Jeffrey explained.

Both Gene and Jeffrey feel grateful to be alive, saying it was a Christmas miracle thanks to the help of the police officers.

“The doctor said, ‘You’re very lucky,” Gene said. “Everything is a different color right now.”

“How precious life is and how quick it can be taken away,” Jeffrey said.

The officers feel grateful to have the opportunity to help people in their community.

“To have these critical incidents happen so close together and having these wonderful outcomes, this is exactly why I’m here,” Lt. Hansler said.

