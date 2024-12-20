Quebec woman convicted of killing partner, two children, sentenced

By Rachel Lau

MONTREAL (CTV Network) — A Quebec woman convicted in a triple murder in Brossard on Montreal’s South Shore has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole for 20 years in the second-degree death of Synthia Bussières.

Levana Ballouz, who was known as Mohamad Al Ballouz at the time of the killings, was also convicted of two first-degree murders in the deaths of the couple’s two children, Eliam, 5, and Zac, 2.

Ballouz was also convicted of arson for setting the family condo on fire.

A second-degree murder charge holds a sentence of life in prison without chance of parole between 10 and 25 years.

Crown prosecutors suggested a sentence between 18 and 22 years before parole, while the jury recommended 21.

Ballouz, who represented herself, did not offer a recommendation.

During sentencing on Friday, Judge Eric Downs said Ballouz didn’t show remorse and described her as “manipulative” and a “narcissist.”

Downs said he considered first-responder testimony and various victim impact statements that showed the damage caused to the families involved when considering his sentence.

He classified Bussières’ death as a femicide.

While the judge spoke, Ballouz yawned several times.

Throughout the trial, the jury heard that Bussières, 38, was stabbed 23 times, and the boys were then killed before Al Ballouz consumed windshield washer fluid and set a fire to destroy evidence.

An autopsy did not establish the exact cause of death for the boys.

At least 11 of Bussières’ wounds were defensive wounds, which the Crown said shows she fought for her life.

In her defence, Ballouz argued it was Bussières who killed the children.

The judge called this theory far-fetched.

Correctional Services Canada will now have to evaluate the dossier to determine if Ballouz should be incarcerated in a men’s or women’s prison.

During the trial, Ballouz was held in a women’s prison.

