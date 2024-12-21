U.S. Post Office supervisor charged with stealing $281K in checks from mail

By Marissa Wenzke

COSTA MESA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A supervisor at a U.S. Post Office in Costa Mesa has been arrested and charged with stealing over 20 checks totaling more than $281,000 from the mail, federal prosecutors said.

Joivian Tjuana Hayes was working at the Costa Mesa Post Office when she allegedly stole the checks — including one for $114,000 — and deposited them into her bank accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The 36-year-old Compton woman faces one count of bank fraud for the alleged thefts going back to July 2024, prosecutors said.

The federal charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the checks had forged signatures and surveillance footage shows Hayes depositing them at ATM machines in the cities of Fountain Valley, Compton and Costa Mesa.

However, an affidavit in the case states she is also suspected of other thefts for which she has not been charged. Prosecutors said she is suspected of stealing currency and gold coins worth tens of thousands of dollars from mail at the same post office.

Hayes was arrested Thursday and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the charge against her later that day. That morning, federal agents executed search warrants for her home and vehicle, according to prosecutors.

The case has been investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

