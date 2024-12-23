Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

5 hospitalized after two boats erupt in flames; search underway for missing person

By
Published 6:47 PM

By Michael Hudak, Robbin Simmons, Kevin Boulandier

Click here for updates on this story

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Multiple people were left injured after a pair of boats erupted in flames.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a boat fire at 1900 SE 15th Street on Monday evening.

Officials said they received numerous calls reporting a boat at the Lauderdale Marina had caught fire following an explosion just before 6 p.m.

The boat fire injured multiple people and spread to a second vessel.

Five victims were transported to local hospitals, three of whom suffered traumatic injuries.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is assisting FLFR as they conduct their search for a sixth victim, who is missing in the water.

The fire has been extinguished, officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content