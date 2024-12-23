Santa swaps reindeer for alpacas at North Carolina farm

By Kelly Doty

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — At Winchester Creek Farm, Santa Claus traded in his traditional reindeer for alpacas during the farm’s Santa Tour, which concluded on Monday, Dec. 23. The event offered visitors a unique opportunity to pose for photos with Santa and interact closely with the farm’s animals.

The farm also featured a large mailbox for children to send their letters to Santa. Luanna Baldwin, a mother from Canton, expressed her delight with the experience.

“This was a great outing to take the girls for some Christmas magic,” Baldwin said. “They’ve been asking to see Santa, write a letter specifically, so that was super fun.”

In addition to the alpacas, the tour allowed guests to feed and pet various other farm animals. Farm Manager Ashley Edwards highlighted the joy the event brings to visitors of all ages.

“We have people come in who are in their 60s, 70s, and above who have never touched a chicken before, and I’m able to provide that kind of happiness to their hearts to their soul, and I think it’s great,” Edwards said. “This is a memory people aren’t going to forget.”

Winchester Creek Farm has been hosting the Santa Tours for the past six years. Although this year’s event has ended, the farm offers tours throughout the year.

Winchester Creek Farm operates as a year-round working farm, raising animals primarily for the fiber produced by their coats.

