13-year-old shot, killed South Carolina police dog after running from traffic stop, officials say

By Janice Limon

RICHLAND COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A 13-year-old South Carolina boy was arrested after he shot and killed a police dog during a chase, officials in Richland County said.

The boy was arrested Monday afternoon at his home more than 12 hours after the deadly shooting, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

“It is a very sad day, having to stand here for the third time this year and talk about a loss of one of our K-9s,” Lott said. “It is only by God’s grace that a deputy was not shot.”

In a release about the incident, officials called the 13-year-old “the shooter.”

Officials said deputies spotted a stolen vehicle just before 2:30 a.m. on Parklane Road and initiated a traffic stop.

When the vehicle didn’t stop, deputies chased it until it crashed after stop sticks were used, officials said.

Two people ran from the vehicle and a 16-year-old was taken into custody.

During a foot chase, the boy fired multiple times, striking K-9 Bumi at least twice, deputies said. They said he was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital in Columbia and later died.

“I don’t know how much more direct I can be, there is no reason juveniles should be out at 2:30 in the morning,” Lott said. “Parents need to step up and have accountability.”

Officials said the 13-year-old faces a long list of charges, including attempted murder, unlawful killing of police dog, and malicious injury to personal property over $10,000, as well as possession of weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 16-year-old is charged with obstruction of justice and misprision.

They were taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

More charges may be filed and another arrest is expected.

“You can run but we will find you and anyone harboring a fugitive will be held accountable,” Lott said.

K-9 Bumi was a four-year-old Malinois X and had been with his handler, K9 Specialist Alan Ware, for two years, deputies said.

Ware has been with the sheriff’s department for about three months, with a total of five years of service.

