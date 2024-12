Houston woman arrested for allegedly locking 7-year-old in dog cage under Christmas tree, police say

By Shannon Ryan

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A woman is spending the holidays in the Harris County Jail, accused of locking a 7-year-old girl in a dog cage underneath her Christmas tree.

Rose Anderson appeared before a Harris County Magistrate on Sunday, though the incident reportedly happened “on or around” Dec. 13.

Records show Anderson and the alleged victim are relatives.

Court documents state Anderson’s alleged motive was to “discipline” the little girl “for her behavior at school.”

In the documents, Houston police accuse Anderson of kicking the little girl while she was inside the cage.

Anderson also allegedly restrained the girl with zip ties while duct-taping her mouth.

The magistrate set Anderson’s bond at $10,000. She is charged with unlawful restraint.

Records show Anderson remained in the Harris County Jail on Sunday evening.

According to court documents, she is a single mother working three jobs.

