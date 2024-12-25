Golden State Warriors dance team preparing for Christmas Day halftime show

By Loureen Ayyoub

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — For the Golden State Warriors Dance Team, every step is a gift, and this Christmas, they’re wrapping up something special for fans.

“We love Christmas here at the Golden State Warriors,” said Sabrina Ellison, the team’s director. “We are putting together a Christmas production. We are getting ready to do three specialty routines with all of our dance teams. We have four squads.”

Each squad will play a vital role in creating a festive and memorable experience for basketball fans. For Tamala Thornton, a member of the Hardwood Classics, the team’s senior squad, performing is more than just a routine—It’s a passion and a privilege.

“We love to perform; it’s in our system,” Thornton said. “And we are just so happy and blessed that we have this outlet.”

Thornton, who is part of the 55-and-older group, believes age is no barrier to sharing her love of dance, even when faced with skepticism.

“People have a tendency to believe, ‘Oh wow, you’re 50 and you can still kick your leg up?’ or ‘Oh wow, you’re 50 and you can still dance?’ Yes, yes we can,” she said.

The Christmas Day performance will feature all generations and styles, with dancers ranging from children to senior citizens. The dance team has also collaborated with the San Francisco Ballet and Club Fugazi, showcasing a uniquely Bay Area holiday production.

“I just really feel blessed to be able to work with a family of dancers from little kids all the way to senior citizens,” Ellison said. “For us, it’s really about giving them programming, choreography, and performances that empower them as dancers so that our fan base can feel that love and passion.”

Adding to the excitement, the Warriors are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers in what has become an iconic Christmas Day matchup. The game marks another chapter in the storied rivalry between two of the NBA’s most celebrated franchises, providing the perfect backdrop for the Dance Team’s holiday showcase.

As the holiday production comes together, the dancers have grown closer, forming bonds that transcend the basketball court.

“You just have almost a second family here,” Thornton shared.

This Christmas Day, that family plans to light up the court with their best moves and brightest smiles, spreading holiday joy to fans of all ages.

