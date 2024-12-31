Bird flu detected in Michigan’s Jackson and Ottawa counties

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in two Michigan counties, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

State officials said the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory detected the bird flu in a backyard flock in Jackson County, the first reported case in the county since 2022. It was also detected in two commercial poultry facilities in Ottawa County, the fourth case in the county in December.

“Everyone has a role to play in protecting against HPAI and limiting its capability to take hold and spread,” MDARD director Tim Boring said in a statement. “Following biosecurity protocols, like using personal protective equipment when caring for animals, is critical to ensuring the health of humans and animals.”

Two human cases were detected in Michigan earlier this year. Both people infected were farmworkers. However, officials say the risk to the general public remains low.

The highly contagious virus can spread from flock to flock, through contact with infected animals, equipment, and the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

In December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a federal order requiring raw, unpasteurized milk samples nationwide to be tested as part of the department’s “National Milk Testing Strategy,” which builds on previous actions taken for the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI H5N1, in dairy cattle that was first detected in March.

MDARD issued the following tip to reduce the spread of the virus:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed. Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops. Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops. Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms. Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it. Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds. Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.