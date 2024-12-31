Teenage girls hospitalized after targeted firework attack in Babcock Ranch

By Rachel Whelan

Click here for updates on this story

BABCOCK RANCH, Florida (WBBH) — Sixteen-year-old Kaia Barret lays in a hospital bed for the third day in a row after suffering intense burns and other serious injuries from a targeted firework attack.

“My daughter said she looked at the guy. He was smiling. That just keeps playing in her head over and over. His face while he was lighting the firework and throwing it at them.” said Kaia’s mother, Ambree Barrett.

Ambree says her Kaia and her three friends were targeted in a firework attack Friday. Around 9:20 p.m., the girls were driving a golf cart down Saw Palmetto Parkway in Babcock Ranch, when a silver car sped up to them. They say a teenage boy threw a box into their cart. The girls noticed it smoking right away. They hopped out of the vehicle before it crashed into trees nearby.

Two of the girls were taken to the hospital. Their families shared pictures of them with bruises and burns all over their bodies. We’re told the driver broke her foot and the incident brought back her epilepsy.

“She’s hurt. She’s been actually to the hospital about two times for seizures because of this. It’s insane.” said Ambree.

Ambree says her daughter Kaia is finally alert today. She fractured her skull and had a brain bleed. She also has cystic fibrosis but hasn’t taken her medication since Friday because she has not been able to eat.

“So now what? Now, do I have to worry about her lungs? I’m so angry. ” said Ambree.

Ambree just hopes whoever did this is held accountable and realizes the damage they’ve caused, physically and emotionally.

“If they could see her, the way she’s been crying and in pain and the way she was street. And I won’t forget the way she was screaming and holding her head. That’s terrifying. If you have children and you see that and there’s nothing you can do. And knowing they have an underlying illness, I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. “ said Ambree.

LSCO says they have multiple units working on this active investigation. CCSO is also partnering with them.

No arrests have been made yet, but you can count on NBC2 to keep you updated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.