Need some motivation to start 2025? This 85-year-old woman is knocking out fitness goals in the gym

By Tessa DiTirro

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WEWS) — Today is the start of a new year, and you might consider setting new goals for 2025. Many of those goals might involve improving your health. One Northeast Ohio woman proves it is never too old to start a new habit.

“I was in a good bit of pain just walking, just walking half a mile,” said Sandy Walters of Stow.

Bright and early on New Year’s Day, Walters was at Norka Fitness in Shaker Heights to get moving.

“It’s hard at first because it’s that slow getting back into it again, but once you get used to a routine, we work out twice a week,” said Walters.

Working her strength and cardio, the 85-year-old got serious about fitness only a few years ago.

“You shouldn’t just give up. I’ll be 86 in a week and a half, and I still feel good,” said Walters.

“Her stubbornness, her drive, her fire, her spunk, I tell her she is my ‘shero.’ I want to be like her, and she says, ‘I want to be like you,’ and I say, ‘Girl, I want to be like you,'” said Ashley Marchette, owner and trainer at Norka Fitness.

Marchette said Walters couldn’t jump off the ground when they started their routine.

“I had a total knee replacement in March, and thanks to Ashley building those muscles back up, it went really well,” said Walters. “It has certainly improved my golf.”

Crushing her golf and gym goals is important, but Marchette makes sure Walters and all her clients are working their bodies, minds, and souls.

“You can’t pour into other people’s cups unless yours is at least more than halfway full,” said Marchette.

There is an opportunity to start the new year on a good foot at Norka Fitness. On Friday, Jan. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Norka Fitness is hosting “Reset and Refresh.” The program will include yoga, meditation, journaling, and refreshments.

