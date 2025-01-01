Skip to Content
Rolls Royce driver arrested for DUI and possession of a monkey, CHP says

By Ricardo Tovar

    MADERA COUNTY, California (KSBW) — California Highway Patrol Madera made an unusual arrest on Monday night and confiscated a spider monkey.

A CHP Madera officer stopped a Rolls Royce Ghost on north Highway 99, north of Avenue 17, for excessive speed.

The driver was allegedly driving under the influence and was arrested.

Marijuana was also found in the car along with a spider monkey. It is believed to be 1 month old.

“Primates are illegal to own as pets in California. The monkey was safely taken by Animal Control where he will receive the proper care. Some next-level monkey business!” said a CHP social media post.

The driver was booked for several charges, including possession of an exotic animal.

