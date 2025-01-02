Aliamanu fireworks explosion leaves a dent in the local community

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The fireworks disaster in Aliamanu that ended in a few casualties and several injured on New Year’s Eve left the community recovering from the aftermath.

The rubble of the house shows a very graphic scene with blood stains still splattered on the ground. Neighbors said they were shaken by this and that last night was absolute chaos.

What started as a joyous occasion full of hope ringing in the new year turned into a horrible tragedy here on Keaka Drive in Aliamanu.

This is the aftermath of what’s being called a mass casualty event with at least three people dead and more than 20 others injured. Neighbors are just so heavy-hearted and in shock about the massive explosion that killed their neighborhood friends.

They say the victims belonged to the Benigno ohana, all celebrating together from young keiki to kupuna.

“Really, really good people. Neighborhood friends, everybody loves them,” said Jack Kaauwai Jr.

One neighbor who lives just a few houses away said he was at their party minutes before heading back home before midnight. That’s when he heard the huge blasts and when he looked over he said he saw bodies scattered everywhere.

“Lot of lacerations. Lot of people had burns, seared. People was all black-faced from the big giant puff of smoke. It was bad, it looked like a war zone actually. I just seen people collapsing on the road, just helping them get up and onto the side,” Kaauwai explained.

He said it’s a tight-knit neighborhood here on Keaka Drive. With neighbors going to and from each other’s parties on the street before chaos ensued.

Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan gave details on what happened before the explosion during a press conference this afternoon. He said partygoers lit a large cake bomb, it fell over, shot into crates filled with fireworks and shot outwards.

Governor Josh Green said there’s likely more tragedy to come and a good chance that those involved will be disfigured if not dead.

Many locals who grew up here have been playing with firecrackers our whole lives never thinking that something like this could ever happen. But the governor says this is a painful reminder of the dangers of illegal fireworks.

