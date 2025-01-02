Body found floating in Lake Macatawa Thursday morning

By Zac Harmon

Click here for updates on this story

PARK TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXMI) — An investigation is under way after a body was found floating in Lake Macatawa on Thursday morning.

The body was reported just after 9 a.m. on January 2 near the Ottawa Beach Pump House on the north side of the lake, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. That’s just outside the entrance for Holland State Park.

Deputies and the Park Township Fire Department pulled the body from the water minutes after the first report.

Investigators say they’ve identified the 72-year-old woman as a Holland resident, but do not plan to make her name public at this time.

The circumstances around her death remain under investigation. Anyone with information on this case should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 738-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.