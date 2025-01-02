Couple recounts deadly New Orleans truck attack, “That could have been us”

By Laura Haefeli

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A couple from Massachusetts is back from a trip to New Orleans and they’re sharing their story about their close call in the deadly Bourbon Street terror attack.

“This evil act just went down, right here, in a place of joy and happiness,” Daniel Lacorazza told WBZ-TV Thursday at his home in East Bridgewater. He and his wife Luisa love New Orleans and went there to celebrate New Year’s Eve and her 30th birthday.

“Everybody’s so happy, it’s a really fun place to be. Everybody’s drinking, having a good time,” said Luisa Lacorazza.

But the familiar sounds of music and cheers in the French Quarter changed early on New Year’s Day after police said Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people. The couple had been walking along Bourbon Street with friends shortly before the attack.

“Mass hysteria of the sirens and cops everywhere,” said Daniel Lacorazza. “It’s right outside our door, that could have been us.”

Reality is setting in for the Lacorazzas, who witnessed the aftermath of the horrific attack that left at least 14 people dead and dozens more hurt.

“There’s just FBI in the hotel, cops in the hotel, special agents you could see,” said Daniel Lacorazza.

“The coroner was there. Once you walked out of the hotel, you could just tell, it was an overall, a dismal feeling,” said Luisa Lacorazza. “It was terrifying, you don’t think it’s going to happen to you until it actually does.”

The Massachusetts natives are certain the city’s comeback story will be one for the books. Something Boston knows all too well.

“Just like what happened with the Boston (Marathon) bombing, the entire state, all of New England got behind Boston Strong and hopefully something like that strengthens the community down in NOLA and they kind of live a legacy and never have anything like this happen again,” said Daniel Lacorazza.

“My heart goes out to everyone in New Orleans,” said Luisa Lacorazza.

The couple said they will definitely go back to the city in the future.

