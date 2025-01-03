After 25 years apart, father and son’s reunion torn apart by drunk driver

By Glenda Valdes

OCONOMOWOC, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — After 25 years apart, Jorge Martinez was finally going to reunite with his father, Alberto, in a heartwarming moment they had both been anticipating.

Martinez flew in from Mexico, hoping to spend time with his father, who had worked tirelessly in the U.S. to support their family back home. Alberto was supposed to pick him up at the train station — but when he didn’t show up, Martinez’ excitement turned to worry.

For 12 agonizing hours, Martinez had no idea where his father was. Then, he received the shocking news that his father had been hit by a drunk driver while in downtown Waukesha.

The driver fled the scene, leaving Alberto in the street with severe injuries, including broken bones, brain bleed, and heart damage.

“I haven’t spend the holidays with my father for many years,” Martinez said. “It’s kind of many emotions at the same time.”

Jorge rushed to the hospital, where he found his father fighting for his life and credits a passerby for saving his father.

“You can’t leave people almost dying in the road,” Martinez said. “If the [person] that called 911, didn’t call, my dad would be dead right now.”

Jorge said his dad worked tirelessly at Lake House Cafe in Oconomowoc to send money to his family in Mexico. Now, after 25 years, he’s spending his time at his father’s hospital bed as he hopes for a fast recovery.

“My dad is my hero,” Martinez said. “He worked hard for us, to give us everything and he helps all the family there in Mexico.”

The driver accused of hitting Alberto, Tara Felten, is facing hit-and-run and intoxicated use of a vehicle charges, with this being her third OWI.

“Please don’t drive and drink,” Martinez said. “He was on the road almost dying, you have to be responsible.”

