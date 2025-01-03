‘It changed my life’: Vigil honors nearly three dozen people who died in Sacramento traffic crashes in 2024

By Peyton Headlee

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A community vigil on Thursday honored those killed in traffic crashes in Sacramento this past year.

It was held in Fremont Park by the group “Slow Down Sacramento.” They say nearly three dozen people have been hit and killed by cars on Sacramento’s streets over the past year.

The group says it’s a time for reflection and commitment to creating safer streets.

“We know this is a real crisis that we need to get a grasp on. There has been some efforts already to do some emergency declarations and really have a call for this but we want to remember those we lost in the last calendar year and really work to a day where we don’t have to have events like this anymore,” Isaac Gonzalez, founder of Slow Down Sacramento, said.

Each individual who was hit and killed by a car was represented with a cone and a candle.

Michelle Silva and some of her family members attended the vigil. She lost her husband, Jose Luis Silva, last year. He was riding his motorcycle in Midtown when he was hit and killed by a U-Haul.

“It changed my life because he was my person. He was my best friend, and he should be here,” Michelle Silva said. “People drive too fast and they’re not paying attention. And that’s why I’m here, because ‘Slow Down Sacramento’ is important, and people need to realize that there are laws and you don’t need to rush. You’re not going to save anything by 2 minutes, but you’ll save a life.”

Erika Pringle also attended the vigil, to honor her brother Andrew Pringle. She said the 21-year-old was riding his skateboard through a crosswalk when he was hit by a driver who ran a red light.

“To see his name there is still surreal for me,” Erika Pringle said. “I don’t want another family to have to go through this. I want to bring awareness and try to make changes.”

In November, a city council committee approved a proposal declaring a “State of Emergency” over traffic deaths. The declaration calls for the city manager to find the money for a public awareness campaign and more enforcement of traffic laws.

That proposal will likely get a hearing with the full council early this year.

“It’s not just enough to say this is a state of emergency. We think this is a problem. We have to say we’re going to put our money where our mouth is. And so, I’m going to be fighting for that,” Sacramento Vice Mayor Caity Maple said.

If approved, Maple said it will allow them to open up funds for more investment in safety measures on the roads.

Families who have lost loved ones said that change is desperately needed.

“I’m not really sure what the answer is, but we all need to come together and find a solution,” Michelle Silva said. “Slow down. You’re going to save yourself or your loved ones or somebody else’s loved ones from a life changed.”

“There shouldn’t be anything that’s more important than someone’s life, you know?” Erika Pringle said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.