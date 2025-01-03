School bus driver accused of assaulting 6-year-old boy, allowing bullying

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI (WFOR) — A school bus driver is facing several charges, including child abuse and child neglect after being accused of assaulting a 6-year-old boy and allowing others to bully him, Miami police say.

Lazaro Treminio, 34, was taken into custody by the Miami police following a traffic stop near 17th Avenue and NW North River Drive.

He faces several charges related to the alleged incidents, which the child’s family reported on Nov. 21, 2024.

According to the arrest report, the child and his family told officers that Treminio, who was their school bus driver, pulled the boy’s hair during an altercation with Treminio’s daughter on the bus on November 20.

The victim said Treminio told him “never to touch his daughter” after the girl allegedly tried to fight him and the boy’s older sister intervened.

The victim also reported previous incidents, including one where Treminio allegedly encouraged other children to bully him.

The child also said that on one occasion, another child slammed him to the ground on the bus, causing him to hit his head.

The boy’s 10-year-old sister confirmed his story, telling police that Treminio pulled her brother’s hair and instructed her not to tell their parents. She also told police about the earlier bullying incident.

Police said Treminio waived his right to an attorney and agreed to speak with investigators.

He was then booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

No attorney for Treminio was listed in court records as of Friday.

