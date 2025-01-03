Security a top concern for Lions-Vikings showdown after deadly New Year’s attacks in New Orleans, Vegas

By Gino Vicci

DETROIT (WWJ) — Security is at the top of everyone’s mind ahead of Sunday’s primetime showdown between the NFC North powerhouse Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, in light of this week’s terrorist attacks in New Orleans and in Las Vegas.

Law enforcement shared more this week about what to expect if you are headed to the big game this weekend.

One expert says, in light of the attacks, it goes without saying how important it is for everyone to be alert of their surroundings.

“I think because of this Detroit will have heightened awareness all around,” Steve Dolunt, the retired Assistant Chief of Police for Detroit, said.

Dolunt has been involved in many high-priority security events over the years, and he says this weekend’s game certainly qualifies.

“I think that the stadium itself will be secure. It’s a hard target. They have explosive (sniffing) dogs out there. You’ll have plenty of police presence,” he said.

Dolunt says it’s the stadium’s perimeter — in light of the two deadly attacks this week — that will be the main point of concern.

“My main concern is the soft targets — just like in New Orleans on Bourbon Street — I would think there would be increased patrols. I would think that Chief (Todd) Bettison would be having a meeting sometime today or tomorrow,” Dolunt said. “Again, it’s the soft target that we’re worried about, people out there enjoying themselves getting ready for the game.”

In New Orleans, 14 people were killed and more than 30 were injured when an individual drove his vehicle into a crowd of people early morning New Year’s Day. The suspect was killed following the rampage. In Las Vegas, a cybertruck exploded outside Trump International Hotel. The driver of the truck was killed and several others were injured.

Dolunt says, in light of these incidents, it’s important for everyone to be aware and expect some inconvenience due to increased security.

The key, he says: if you see something, say something.

