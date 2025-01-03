Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Strange odor at Pennsylvania home sends 5 people to hospital, officials say

By
Published 2:41 PM

By Tom Dougherty

Click here for updates on this story

    CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Five people, including four first responders, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to a strange odor inside a home and got sick in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Chester County officials said emergency medical services were called to a home on Templin Road in Glenmoore just before midnight for a report of a fall.

According to county officials, the EMS workers and the person they were helping inside the home smelled an odor, got sick and then went to the hospital.

The EMS workers have since been released, but officials have not yet confirmed the condition of the original patient.

According to county officials, the Chester County Hazmat Team found no unusual readings inside the home.

County officials said Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content