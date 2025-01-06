AARP Texas Welcomes Charlotte McKenzie as State President: A Visionary Leader for a New Era

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 6, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — AUSTIN, Texas – In an exciting new chapter for AARP Texas, Charlotte McKenzie, a distinguished business and civic leader from Frisco, has been appointed as the organization’s State President. This prestigious role marks the pinnacle of volunteer leadership for AARP in Texas, and McKenzie’s vast experience and dedication signal a dynamic future for the organization. Announced by AARP Texas Director Tina Tran, McKenzie’s appointment is effective immediately. The duo will jointly lead the AARP Texas Executive Council, setting strategic goals that align with AARP’s mission of empowering older Americans. In celebrating the appointment, Tran remarked, “Charlotte brings a wealth of experience and professionalism, along with a passion for delivering AARP’s message and mission in our state and community. I am confident that Charlotte will lead our Executive Council to even greater heights.”

A Legacy of Excellence McKenzie’s illustrious career spans decades of groundbreaking work in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, where she thrived as an award-winning clinical science specialist. Holding both a Master of Science in Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, McKenzie built a formidable reputation in research, team leadership, business development, and executive training. Her leadership has not only driven innovation but also cultivated strong teams and inspired transformational change. Since retiring, McKenzie has dedicated herself to meaningful volunteerism. Her contributions to AARP Texas over several years include spearheading community discussions, leading advocacy efforts, and conducting telephone townhalls on pivotal local and statewide issues. As a member of the Dallas/Fort Worth Steering Committee, she has amplified AARP’s impact in critical ways, championing issues that matter most to older Texans and their families.

A New Era of Leadership Stepping into the shoes of her predecessor, John Vasquez of San Antonio, McKenzie inherits a legacy of resilience and triumph. Under Vasquez’s tenure from 2020 to 2024, AARP Texas saw significant legislative victories, the growth of its Executive Council, and the solidification of its role as a leader in advocacy for older adults. McKenzie is poised to build on this foundation, bringing fresh energy and her signature brand of visionary leadership to the organization. Reflecting on her new role, McKenzie shared, “I am deeply honored to serve as the AARP Texas State President and collaborate with the dedicated staff and volunteers of AARP throughout Texas. I look forward to enhancing the quality of life in this great state and serving as fierce advocates for all older Texans and their families while fulfilling the mission and priorities of AARP.” Beyond her work with AARP, McKenzie is a powerhouse in her community, serving on multiple corporate boards and aligning herself with organizations committed to driving impactful change. Her service exemplifies a life dedicated to fostering better futures and ensuring that older Texans have the resources and advocacy they need to thrive.

AARP Texas: Looking Ahead McKenzie’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment. As Texas continues to grow, so too do the needs and opportunities for the older population. AARP Texas remains steadfast in its commitment to being a voice for change, a champion for legislative advocacy, and a trusted partner in fostering connections and resources for older adults. Charlotte McKenzie’s appointment as State President marks a bold step forward. With her unique blend of expertise, passion, and determination, she is set to elevate AARP Texas to new heights, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

Join the Movement Houston Style Magazine readers, stay connected with AARP Texas as they continue their mission to empower older Texans. Visit aarp.org/texas to learn more, get involved, and support their advocacy work across the Lone Star State.

