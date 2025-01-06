Caught on cam: Driver filmed traveling on sidewalk against traffic

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee

Click here for updates on this story

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Video captured by a Telsa showed the scary moments a driver decides to make the sidewalk an extra lane of traffic, along Chiquita Boulevard and SW 13th Street Sunday morning. Not only was the driver on the sidewalk, they were also going the wrong way.

“You see a lot of people asleep at the light or not moving or running red lights, but you don’t see that,” said Debra Hapner, a Cape Coral resident.

Hapner lives near Chiquita Boulevard. She’s concerned that a driver could be so reckless, not thinking about her and the lives of others.

“It scares me want to stay home more and not be out because it is scary and there’s children and, yes, I’m very worried about that,” Hapner said.

Hapner isn’t the only one. Art Jackson was also trying to figure out why someone would do something so dangerous.

“I don’t know if I really couldn’t tell you if they were in a hurry, I don’t know, or they just did not know what they were doing. Turned around and made a mistake and thought this was the easiest, quickest way to get back to where they had to go,” Jackson said.

Neighbors are now asking what made the driver do this and whether anyone was injured. The Cape Coral Police Department is currently investigating.

For now, this community is just upset, hoping to see someone held responsible.

“People walk, people walk dogs, it’s normally a quiet area it’s shocking and they need to be stopped and off the road,” Hapner said.

“You can’t jump on sidewalks to cut through places or whatever’s going on; just follow the rules, you know, learn to drive,” Jackson said.

NBC2 reached out to the Cape Coral Police Department to see if they are aware of this incident, we are still waiting to hear back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.