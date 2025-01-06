Detention officer arrested after allegedly posing as cop and pointing gun at teens

By Alex Bozarjian

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston man is speaking out after he and his teen brothers say they were held at gunpoint Friday by a man posing as a police officer.

It happened on Friday in northwest Harris County at a park on Morton Road.

According to court records, Mica Brown approached the three victims because they were lighting fireworks near his home.

He first told them he was “a Harris County cop,” which the Harris County Sheriff’s office has since confirmed is not true. Brown is a detention officer at the county jail’s processing center.

“It spooked us, to be honest, because it was out of nowhere he just walked up, looked all mad, and he was already clutching,” the victim, who did not want to be identified, said. “It looked like he was already clutching under his shirt.”

In a video recording by the victim, the officer can be heard yelling expletives. The victims requested he be respectful, but he then replied, “I’ll knock your (expletive) jaw off.”

The young man recording the heated exchange says it happened around 8 p.m.

Things turned physical when Brown allegedly knocked the victim’s phone down.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old who was present bent down to pick it up, and that’s when Brown pulled a gun from his waistband and loaded the chamber.

“I don’t know if he thought my brother was going to sit there and do something, but that’s whenever he pulled the pistol out and aimed it at me,” the victim said. “He aimed at my face. He was drunk, and one mistake, and he could’ve accidentally pulled that trigger.”

More video from the night of the incident appears to show Brown being taken away in handcuffs.

Investigators said when he was arrested, he reeked of alcohol and appeared intoxicated.

Brown was in court Saturday. He is facing three charges of aggravated assault and a third charge for allegedly impersonating a public servant.

“He could’ve asked us respectfully. I mean, I get it we are popping fireworks, and you live right there, but there are different ways to approach a situation,” the victim said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued us this statement:

Detention Officer Micah Brown, 40, is currently assigned to the Joint Processing Center.

Detention Officer Brown has been an HCSO employee since August of 2022.

He has now been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and court proceedings.

Regards, Senior Deputy Thomas M Gilliland

