DSS employee, husband arrested in drug task force sting, deputies say

HALIFAX, North Carolina (WYFF) — A Department of Social Services employee in North Carolina and her husband have been arrested during a drug task force investigation, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop on Dec. 30, a narcotics canine found probable cause to search a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Travis Leon Webb, as well as Webb himself, authorities said.

During the search, authorities said they saw concealed cocaine and Webb ran away.

While agents were chasing Webb they said his wife, Tammy, arrived at the scene and took $5,800 cash from the car, as well as a cell phone.

Hours later, while agents said they were doing surveillance on the couple’s home, they said the couple drove by but didn’t stop after they saw the agents.

Another traffic stop was conducted and the couple was taken into custody.

While being placed in custody, Tammy told agents that she was an employee of the Department of Social Services in Halifax, and asked agents not to charge her for taking the items from the vehicle, authorities said..

Travis and Tammy were charged with altering, destroying, or stealing evidence of criminal conduct and resist, delay, or obstruct a law enforcement officer.

Authorities said during a search of the couple’s home a stolen gun from October of 2024 and a small amount of marijuana were found.

Agents said they also found the cocaine that Travis tried to hide during the initial traffic stop. They said it was in a yard where Travis was seen running, officials said.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are forthcoming on the Webbs for items discovered during the search of their home and vehicles.

